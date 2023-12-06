Montreal home sales slightly down this November

Sales of residential properties in Montreal decreased by one per cent last month compared to November 2022, according to the Association professionnelle des courtiers immobiliers du Québec.

It reports that sales in the region totalled 2,664 this November, compared to 2,700 at the same time last year.

Single-family home sales stood at 1,329, down from 1,451 last year, while 1,051 condominiums were sold, up from 1,040 in the same time period.

Plex sales reached 282 this November, compared to 208 last year.

Active listings rose by 11 per cent to 17,715, while new listings increased by three per cent to 4,787.

The association reports that the median price of a single-family home is $539,700, compared to $520,000 a year earlier.

The median price of a condominium is $395,275, compared to $380,000, and a plex now goes for $731,250, up from $715,000 in November 2022.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2023.