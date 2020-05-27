Montreal hit 36.6 degrees on Wednesday, its hottest May temperature ever
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 10:36PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 27, 2020 11:14PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Wednesday’s scorching weather in Montreal broke several records at once.
Hitting 36.6 degrees, it was the hottest local temperature ever recorded in May.
In fact, it was the second-highest temperature ever recorded in Montreal, period—the only hotter day in many decades of recorded weather was one in 1975.
Watch the weather forecast above to see the full list of records broken and the heat warnings still in effect.