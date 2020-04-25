MONTREAL -- Seven women in Montreal decided to put their energies and time behind supporting those in the heart of the fight against COVID-19. In two weeks, the non-profit Girls Living Out Loud (GLOLmtl) has facilitated the shipment of hundreds of meals, face shields, masks, coffee pods and other equipment to hospitals across the Island of Montreal.

#OperationRainbowMTL (#OperationArcEnCiel) started when seven Montreal women pooled their resources, time and energy, and launched a gofundme campaign asking for donations to help frontline workers.

Since April 1, 800 meals, 438 cookies and chocolates, 360 face shields, 450 masks and an number of other supplies have been sent to 16 hospitals on the island.

“Honestly, it’s just so rewarding,” said Christina Esteban, one of the seven women who started the campaign. “The doctors are writing us and saying the morale is low, and it’s such a boost.”

The team always sends a note of support along with the names of the donors, who gave on the gofundme site.

“That is giving them such hope and support and they feel supported,” said Esteban.

This weekend, the group began sending material to 60 long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) on the island.

Copper Branch, BEVO Bar + Pizzeria, Juliette et Chocolat and others have partnered with the campaign with supplies and services.

Cameo Collections performs all the pick ups and deliveries, while the seven woman work behind their computers arranging everything.

“We have a good team,” said Esteban. “It’s just growing every day.”