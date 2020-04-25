MONTREAL --
Seven women in Montreal decided to put their energies and time behind supporting those in the heart of the fight against COVID-19. In two weeks, the non-profit Girls Living Out Loud (GLOLmtl) has facilitated the shipment of hundreds of meals, face shields, masks, coffee pods and other equipment to hospitals across the Island of Montreal.
#OperationRainbowMTL (#OperationArcEnCiel) started when seven Montreal women pooled their resources, time and energy, and
launched a gofundme campaign asking for donations to help frontline workers.
#Repost @glolmtl ・・・ #THANKFULTHURSDAY ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Today, we want to thank everyone that has joined our community in #OPERATIONRAINBOWMTL / #OPÉRATIONARCENCIELMTL, through donations, time, food, supplies, deliveries and expertise in helping us reach the hospitals, nursing homes and pharmacists! We could not have done it without you. It takes a village ❤️������ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #OPERATIONRAINBOWMTL is really about community and working together to find solutions as we support our frontliners, local businesses and each other. Together we can navigate through what has been termed the "NEW NORMAL". ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . . . #strongertogether #wewillbeOK #cavabienaller ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . . . During the last week, we have been able to work with IVC and develop a COVID BOX, in which we delivered to 5 Montreal hospitals. The COVID BOX keeps our frontliners safe while intubate a COVID positive patient. We hope to donate at least one to every hospital in Greater Montréal over the next few weeks. Until a vaccine is made, every new case coming into the hospital needs to be treated as a COVID Positive Patient, and the COVID box is a true 1st line of defence. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ��❤️���� As well, we are thrilled to share that our team keeps growing. We began with SEVEN women that believed in the power of community and working together, to today, where we are over 15 companies all wanting to do our part to help. So grateful ���� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ FINALLY, WITH YOUR HELP, we have been able to: - Delivered over 800 Meals - 480+ Cookies/Chocolates - 360+ Shields - 450+ Masks Donated and Made - 2100 Vanhoutte Coffee Pods - 2 Commercial Keurig Machines - Over 16 Hospitals /Departments - Nursing Homes & Pharmacy’s - And grew from 5 to over 15 Organizations, all donating, supporting, sharing and fundraising to help in our fight against the Corona Virus. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ COULD NOT BE MORE THANKFUL. ���� Today we fight Tomorrow we rebuild ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #STRONGERTOGETHER #operationrainbowmtl . . . Please help if you can - they still need us! TO DONATE, THE LINK IS IN OUR BIO. #thenewnormal #1montréal #stayhome
A post shared by
Shannon Bienvenue (@sbcreativegroup) on Apr 23, 2020 at 4:42pm PDT
Since April 1, 800 meals, 438 cookies and chocolates, 360 face shields, 450 masks and an number of other supplies have been sent to 16 hospitals on the island.
“Honestly, it’s just so rewarding,” said Christina Esteban, one of the seven women who started the campaign. “The doctors are writing us and saying the morale is low, and it’s such a boost.”
The team always sends a note of support along with the names of the donors, who gave on the gofundme site.
“That is giving them such hope and support and they feel supported,” said Esteban.
This weekend, the group began sending material to 60 long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) on the island.
Copper Branch, BEVO Bar + Pizzeria, Juliette et Chocolat and others have partnered with the campaign with supplies and services.
Cameo Collections performs all the pick ups and deliveries, while the seven woman work behind their computers arranging everything.
“We have a good team,” said Esteban. “It’s just growing every day.”