Montreal filmmaker documents race to save vanishing North American Chinatowns

Karen Cho, director of Big Fight in Little Chinatown, poses next to the entrance to Chinatown in Montreal, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Chinatowns across North America don't just share a similar look — they also face similar existential threats, and similar David-versus-Goliath-like battles for survival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. Karen Cho, director of Big Fight in Little Chinatown, poses next to the entrance to Chinatown in Montreal, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Chinatowns across North America don't just share a similar look — they also face similar existential threats, and similar David-versus-Goliath-like battles for survival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon