Montreal designer's fashion forward masks are cashing in on the demand
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 6:51PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A Montreal fashion designer is betting that Quebecers are willing to spend a bit more to combine personal health safety with style.
Manika Gaudet and her partners have begun designing fashion forward face masks, which have caught on right as demand for them has exploded.
Watch Stephane Giroux’s report above.