MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials have confirmed 27,425 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, including 3,408 people who have died.

That's an increase of 76 cases from the last time it reported COVID-19 data on Thursday, for an average of 19 cases per day over the last four days. There have been 12 new deaths reported since Thursday, for an average of three per day.

The borough of Montreal North has the most cases with 2,564, as well as the highest rate per 100,000 people at 3,043.9.

With 373 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest rate of deaths due to COVID-19, with 360 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, or CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19).



There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks in 15 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, down nine from the 24 reported Thursday.

Montreal public health is only reporting COVID-19 data on weekdays, excluding holidays, from now on.

On June 30, officials offered an update on community spread in each of the boroughs. All boroughs or linked cities either maintained or lowered the rate of new cases in the community with the exception of four neighbourhoods: Mont-Royal, Plateau Mont-Royal, Saint-Laurent and Ville-Marie.

Overall, the city's rate of new cases dropped by 35 per cent.



