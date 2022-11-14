Montreal could see up to 10 cm in first snowfall this week

People in southern Quebec, including Montreal, are expected to see and feel their first dose of winter weather this week, even though some regions of the province have already been blanketed with snow this season.

Environment Canada said people in Montreal and Quebec City, as well as other regions in the St. Lawrence Valley, will see between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow beginning on Wednesday morning and into the evening. The system that will bring a dusting to Quebec is making its way north from Texas.

ENVIRONMENT CANADA: See public weather alerts for southern Quebec

"For higher elevations in the Eastern Townships and Beauce areas, snowfall amounts could reach 20 centimetres. However, given that temperatures will be near the freezing mark and that the track of the system remains somewhat uncertain, these amounts may change by Wednesday," the weather agency said Monday.

Environment Canada is urging motorists to adapt their driving to the road conditions as the weather changes.

The forecast for Wednesday in Montreal is calling for a high of 1 C and a low of -1 C.

In Sept-Îles, Environment Canada data showed 12 centimetres of snow fell on Saturday as a result of tropical storm Nicole, according to data provided on Sunday by Environment Canada.

Snow alerts were also issued for many areas of the North Shore and Lower St. Lawrence on Monday, including Matane, Minganie, Rimouski and Mont-Joli.

With files from The Canadian Press