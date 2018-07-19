

CTV Montreal





The first weekend of the construction holiday does not mean a pause in construction on the Turcot Interchange.

As happened last weekend, there will be no access to Highway 15 North from de la Verendrye Blvd. until the Edouard Montpetit entrance.

That means drivers coming from Highway 20, or from downtown, will not be able to get onto the Decarie Expressway.

Meanwhile drivers heading south on the Decarie Expressway will not be able to get on to Route 136 heading toward downtown Montreal.

Some of the closures begin at midnight Friday while others start at 7 a.m. Saturday, but all will end at 5 a.m. on Monday July 23.

From 10 p.m. Friday until 5 am. Monday, Notre Dame St. underneath Highway 15 will also be closed.