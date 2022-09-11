Montreal churchgoers remember Queen Elizabeth's 'complicated' legacy

Dozens gathered at St. James United Church in downtown Montreal Sunday to mourn a monarch who left a complicated legacy behind her.

In a way, Queen Elizabeth II was family to many -- a "grandmother" of nations, as Rev. Arlen John Bonnar puts it.

"Everybody knew her," he told CTV News.

But just like with real family members, her memory brings about difficult emotions and complex feelings.

