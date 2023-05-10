Montreal Children's Hospital inaugurates its Pediatric Simulation Centre

The Montreal Children's Hospital opened its Pediatric Simulation Centre on Wednesday.

It is said to be one of the few world-class simulation centres to offer training directly in real pediatric care environments.

The centre's mission is to provide interprofessional education designed to reflect real-life situations, from the rarest to the most common scenarios.

The centre offers trauma, surgical, medical and resuscitation simulation, among others.

It also provides disaster preparedness.

The simulations promote the development of new skills, teamwork, problem-solving, and decision-making in a sometimes stressful environment, and patient and family-centred care, as well as improved clinical outcomes, it was explained in a release.

The Pediatric Simulation Centre includes a mobile unit to facilitate educational sessions in actual patient care areas of the hospital and mannequins of various sizes and ages to reflect the pediatric population.