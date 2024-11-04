Montreal child injured after being hit by truck

A child was severely injured after being struck by a truck while crossing the street in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Monday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) say they received several calls around 7:30 p.m. about a collision between a truck and a pedestrian.

They say the truck was going south on Parc Avenue, turned right on Bernard Street and hit the child trying to cross the intersection.

Police say they found the child, who is around 10 years old, severely injured underneath the truck. The victim was transported to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.