

CTV Montreal





A Montreal Catholic priest has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for sexually assaulting boys.

Brian Boucher, 57, pleaded guilty in January to sexually assaulting two boys at the St-John-Brebeuf parish in LaSalle.

Two weeks prior to that, Boucher was found guilty for sexually exploiting an altar boy at Our Lady of the Annunciation parish in Town of Mount Royal.

The Crown and defence both suggested an eight-year sentence for the former priest as the two victims from the LaSalle church read emotional impact statements, sharing how the sexual assaults destroyed their lives and required them to seek therapy to this day.



Quebec court Judge Patricia Compagnone agreed with the eight-year sentence, and handed it down to Boucher just after 12 p.m. Monday. The judge praised the courage of the two victims in coming forward.



Boucher was sentenced to five years for the Town of Mount Royal case, and another three for the LaSalle incidents, to be served consecutively. He also faces a lifetime ban on being in the presence of minors, a lifetime ban from possessing weapons and must register as a sex offender.



Crown prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard says the victims are satisfied with the outcome.

"Seeing Brian Boucher taken away in handcuffs was a symbolic end to a long journey," Sheppard said.

"It was a long process for them, but a victorious one," she added. "But even with a conviction, and a sentence that is a substantial sentence, it will not undo or take away the pain they have suffered and continue to suffer."

Boucher worked in Senneville, LaSalle, Dorval, Town of Mount Royal, and Montreal between 1985 and 2015.

Police investigated him with the cooperation of the Montreal Archdiocese for nearly two years before he was arrested in March 2017.

The Montreal archdiocese said it had stripped Boucher of all his responsibilities during the trial.



- With files from The Canadian Press