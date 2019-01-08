

Catholic priest Brian Boucher has been found guilty of sexually abusing a teenaged altar boy in the Town of Mount Royal.

Boucher, 57, is accused of committing a number of assaults over 20 years as he made his way through half a dozen churches throughout Montreal and its suburbs.

He was found guilty of in one case Monday afternoon. The verdict comes after court testimony from a 23-year-old man who said he suffered years of abuse and sexual assault by Boucher, starting when he was a 12-year-old devout Catholic altar boy at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in TMR.



Boucher will face a sentencing hearing on March 25, when the prosecution is expected to demand a long sentence.

Boucher is still facing a second trial for another alleged sex assault involving another teen later this month.



Boucher worked in Senneville, LaSalle, Dorval, Town of Mount Royal, and Montreal between 1985 and 2015.

Police investigated Boucher with the cooperation of the Montreal Archdiocese for nearly two years before he was arrested in March 2017.

Boucher was free on bail during the trial.

The Montreal archdiocese said it had stripped Boucher of all his responsibilities during the trial.