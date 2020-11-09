MONTREAL -- One of Montreal's best-known -- and beloved -- Catholic priests has died.



Father John Walsh has died, CTV News has confirmed.



Walsh served for decades as a priest, including at St. John Brebeuf Parish in LaSalle, before he retired in 2010.



At a celebration marking the 50th anniversary of his ordination in 2016, Walsh’s influence was clear: former prime minister Paul Martin, the mayor of Montreal at the time, Denis Coderre, and hundreds of the faithful gathered to celebrate his lengthy career. Religious leaders of all faiths also celebrated Walsh, who had worked for decades with various communities.

Walsh published his autobiography, ‘God is Calling, Don’t Leave him on Hold’ in 2016.

This is a developing story and will be updated.