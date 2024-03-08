MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal Canadiens trade Jake Allen to New Jersey Devils

    Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen makes the save against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen makes the save against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    The Montreal Canadiens have traded goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils.

    In return, the Canadiens would receive a conditional third-round pick, which could become a second-round pick depending on the number of games Allen plays for his new team.

    The Montreal club also retains 50 per cent of Allen's salary.

    More to come. 

