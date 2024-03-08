Montreal Canadiens trade goaltender Jake Allen to New Jersey Devils for draft pick

The Montreal Canadiens traded goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils for a conditional third-round draft pick Friday ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

The pick in the 2025 draft could become a second-round selection if Allen plays in 40 or more games for New Jersey next season.

Allen has a .892 save percentage, a 3.65 goals-against average and a 6-12-3 record in 21 starts this season.

The trade ends the unusual three-goalie system in Montreal as netminders Allen, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau remained on the NHL roster through most of the campaign.

Merci à Jake Allen pour son professionnalisme et son leadership. On lui souhaite bonne chance au New Jersey!@34jallen, thank you for your professionalism and leadership. Wishing you all the best in New Jersey! pic.twitter.com/y7l17Ye69F — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 8, 2024

The 33-year-old Allen is signed through next season at US$3.85 million annually. The Canadiens will retain 50 per cent of Allen's salary.

A Stanley Cup champion with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, Allen arrived in Montreal via trade in 2020. The Canadiens sent a third-round and a seventh-round draft pick to St. Louis for Allen and a seventh-round pick.