The Montreal Canadiens (20-21-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) will face the Philadelphia Flyers (25-16-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) in Philadelphia Thursday night.

BOTTOM LINE

The Montreal Canadiens visit Philadelphia after the Flyers beat St. Louis 4-3 in overtime.

The Flyers are 18-5-4 in conference matchups. Philadelphia has allowed 26 power-play goals, stopping 81.9% of opponent opportunities.

The Canadiens are 10-13-7 in conference play. Montreal has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 78% of opponent chances.

Philadelphia defeated Montreal 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS

Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with 28 assists and has recorded 41 points this season. Jakub Voracek has totalled one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 24 total assists and has recorded 40 points. Artturi Lehkonen has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES

Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .870 save percentage.

INJURIES

Flyers: Carter Hart: out (abdominal), Justin Braun: out (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (knee).

Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.