Montreal Canadiens sign Jake Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract
Published Monday, September 28, 2020 4:42PM EDT
Michigan Tech forward Jake Lucchini (15) reacts after scoring during the second period of a Great Lakes Invitational college hockey game against Michigan State, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have signed Jake Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 for his NHL duties and $85,000 in the AHL.
The 25-year-old forward from Train, BC scored four goals and one assist in eight games for the Laval Rocket, in 2019-20.
Lucchini has 17 goals and 10 assists in 76 career games in the AHL.