MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have signed Jake Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 for his NHL duties and $85,000 in the AHL.

The 25-year-old forward from Train, BC scored four goals and one assist in eight games for the Laval Rocket, in 2019-20.

Lucchini has 17 goals and 10 assists in 76 career games in the AHL.