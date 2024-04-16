Montreal Canadiens recall Logan Mailloux from AHL

MONTREAL
    Laval Rocket's Logan Mailloux looks up at the scoreboard during AHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Friday Oct. 13, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi) Laval Rocket's Logan Mailloux looks up at the scoreboard during AHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Friday Oct. 13, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)
    The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Logan Mailloux from the American Hockey League (AHL) Laval Rocket.

    The news was announced Monday night.

    The 21-year-old has yet to play a game at the National Hockey League (NHL) level.

    He appeared in 70 games in the AHL this season.

    Despite renouncing himself from the 2021 NHL Draft, Mailloux was selected 31st overall by Montreal after being charged and paying a fine in Sweden for distributing an intimate photo of a woman without her consent.

    The incident happened while Mailloux was loaned to Sweden's SK Lejon during the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    He was suspended by the OHL in early September 2021 before being reinstated in January 2022.

    Mailloux met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in the summer of 2023 and was cleared to play in both the NHL and AHL.

    Mailloux had 14 goals and 33 assists for 47 points in his 70 appearances this year for Laval.

    He spent his previous two seasons in the OHL with the London Knights. 

