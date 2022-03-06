Montreal benefit concert calls for resolution to war in Ukraine
Montrealers joined together Sunday at a fundraising concert, calling for peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s national anthem rang out as supporters gathered to celebrate the country’s rich history.
“Ukrainians are going through a lot, but I know that we’re going to win this war,” said musician Bogdan Gumenyuk.
While musicians performed inside, demonstrators took to the streets.
Protestors gathered near Park Lafontaine, some calling on Canada to provide more for refugees.
As of Sunday, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland.
Watch the video for the full story.
