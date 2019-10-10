Montreal's arson squad is seeking the public's help in finding two men who they say set fire to the terrasse of a Sainte-Catherine St. E. bar last month.

Investigators say surveillance cameras captured the suspects setting the downtown bar on fire around 11:20 p,m. on Sept. 11.

Police describe one suspect as white, slender and of average height. He was wearing a blue cap, a blue coat with white sleeves and with the letters LA on the front and the words Los Angeles on the back, and a red hood.

They describe the second suspect as white, of average height and stocky. He has medium length hair and was wearing dark clothes. He fled on bike after setting the fire, investigators say.

Surveillance images show the first suspect placing an incendiary device on the bar terrasse.

Anyone with information on the suspects, or the crime they are alleged to have committed, is asked to call 911, visit their local police station or communicate with Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online. Information can be left confidentially.