Montreal arson squad investigating two torched SUVs in an hour, 2 kilometres apart

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after two SUVs were torched within an hour of each other about a kilometre-and-a-half from each other.

Police responded to a 911 call at 2 a.m. about a vehicle on fire on Lacordaire Street near Cabrini Street in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

"The SUV-style vehicle was parked on the street and suddenly caught on fire," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils. "The vehicle is a total loss."

Chevrefils said that by the time police officers arrived on the scene, Montreal firefighters had the blaze under control.

There were no injuries or damage to property reported.

The file has been transferred to the SPVM's arson squad and the investigation is ongoing.

Around 45 minutes later, police were called to the scene of a vehicle on fire in a private driveway on Rosemont Blvd. near Repentigny Ave., a 20-minute walk from the other fire.

"The firemen quickly brought the fire under control," said Chevrefils. "Two suspects were seen throwing an incendiary object at the SUV-style vehicle."

The vehicle and temporary car shelter were destroyed by the fire, but there were no other injuries or damage reported.

The arson squad is investigating that fire.

"We cannot confirm if they are connected," said Chevrefils.