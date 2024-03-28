Montreal-area woman charged after swastikas, racist graffiti targeted businesses, places of worship

A woman has been charged after several buildings, including places of worship, businesses and schools on Montreal's South Shore, were spray painted with swastikas and racist graffiti in recent weeks.

Châteauguay police (SPC) conducted a search and arrested 23-year-old Sandrine Allard Giradot, a local resident, who appeared at the Valleyfield courthouse Thursday to face charges of public incitement of hatred and wilful promotion of hatred. She was released from custody with conditions.

Police said in a news release that more than 16 files were opened since they started investigating the hate-motivated incidents in February. Some of the cases included swastikas being painted on a church as well as several businesses in a strip mall on Kepler Street, including an Indian restaurant.

"The feeling of security among Châteauguay residents was a major concern for the police to put a stop to these offences," the police service said in the release. "The SPC would like to thank the Châteauguay residents who contacted the police department to report graffiti and hate messages. Information from the public represents an important contribution to the initiation of police investigations."

Police said residents can report crimes by calling the confidential tip line at 450-698-3229 or call 450-698-1331.