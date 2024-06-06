Montreal area under severe thunderstorm watch

MONTREAL
    The start of Grand Prix festivities could get off to a turbulent start as Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon and evening hours.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the weather bulletin for southern Quebec on Thursday morning, warning that rainfall amounts could reach 50 millimetres in the Montreal area.

    "Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts and heavy downpours this afternoon and early this evening," said the weather agency, adding that the rain could cause streets to be flooded.

    Meanwhile, regions north of Montreal are under a rainfall warning due to the threat of heavy downpours.

    The forecast calls for a high of 28 C on Thursday with the humidex making it feel more like 35. There will also be southeasterly winds at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h.

