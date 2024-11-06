Montreal-area home sales jumped in October as prices rose: board
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales surged 43.8 per cent in October compared with the same month last year.
The association says home sales in the region totalled 3,824 for the month, up from 2,659 in October 2023.
The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by an 8.1 per cent increase for the price of a single-family home at $589,000 last month.
The median price for a plex rose 7.1 per cent to $789,500 and the median price for a condominium rose 6.2 per cent to $414,250.
There were 6,258 new listings in the Montreal area last month, up 10.7 per cent from a year earlier.
Active listings for October rose eight per cent compared with a year earlier to 18,201.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto
-
Car dealership employees accused of selling stolen cars: Toronto police
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
-
-
Ontario cities consider bylaws to prohibit protests near schools, places of worship
As Brampton, Ont., deals with the fallout of two days of violent protests outside a Hindu temple, other Ontario cities are also considering enacting local laws that would prohibit protests near institutions such as schools, hospitals and places of worship.
Ottawa
-
-
Community rallies to find missing springer-spaniel in Manotick
A search is underway in Manotick Ont., for Bentley, a four-year-old springer-spaniel dog, which was last seen near the south side of the towns island, near the curling club on Sunday.
-
Premier not focused on Ottawa as Ontario plans to rip up bike lanes
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's not concerned about the bike lanes in Ottawa, as the government seeks to rip up cycling paths on major roads in Toronto and other parts of the province.
Atlantic
-
Commercial fishers seek $10 million in damages against 'illegal' N.S. lobster buyers
A commercial lobster fishing group in Nova Scotia has gone to court seeking $10 million in damages against those it alleges are buying lobster caught illegally in St. Mary's Bay.
-
Man arrested after P.E.I. RCMP seize drugs and replica guns
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after police say they seized drugs and replica guns from a home in Margate, P.E.I.
-
Yarmouth woman, 81, dies after collision between car, truck in Brooklyn, N.S.
An 81-year-old woman has died after a car and truck collided in Brooklyn, N.S.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Northern Ontario
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
-
Sudbury police looking for two suspects in sexual assault, assault at pub
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help with identifying two suspects involved in a sexual assault and assault at a Garson pub last week.
-
Camera catches Elliot Lake, Ont., retirement home worker searching resident's wallet, drawers
A 42-year-old employee of a retirement home in northern Ontario has been charged with theft and other offences after a suspicious resident set up a camera in their room.
London
-
Developers sell the last privately owned portion of Sifton Bog to UTRCA
Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments confirmed the sale of 7.23 hectares (18 acres) of land to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) on Wednesday morning.
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition following serious motor collision in London
A man is in serious condition after a collision on Tuesday evening.
-
Caught on camera: Sarnia police say woman returned as porch pirate in disguise
On October 22, a woman with blonde hair wearing a grey maxi-dress and black backpack rode past homes on Davis Street on a red mountain bike.
Kitchener
-
-
Erick Buhr fired lawyer, requested mistrial before being convicted of grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Driver facing multiple charges after being stopped in Cambridge for a tire issue
A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.
Windsor
-
Arrest warrant issued for stabbing suspect: WPS
The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in connection to Monday’s downtown stabbing.
-
What’s open and closed for Remembrance Day in Windsor-Essex
As many Windsor-Essex residents pay tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day, there are some closures to keep in mind on Monday, Nov. 11.
-
Investigation underway after incident on Dufferin Place
Windsor police are investigating an incident on Dufferin Place in the downtown area.
Barrie
-
One person found dead after house fire in Wasaga Beach
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
-
Mother of one planning a very merry Christmas after lottery win
A Kleinburg woman plans to make sure her family has a very merry Christmas after winning the lottery.
-
Former friend claims Ont. woman accused of posing as a nurse for 4 years stole her identity
The former friend of a woman accused of falsifying documents to pose as a nurse in Simcoe County for four years claims the accused stole her identity.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier's new cabinet to be sworn in Nov. 18
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be introduced at a swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 18, the premier's office announced Wednesday.
-
-
B.C. nurse suspended 1 week for stealing drugs, falsifying medical records
A B.C. nurse has been disciplined by the regulatory body for the profession for diverting narcotics from the workplace for personal use, and falsifying medical records in order to conceal said diversion.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier's new cabinet to be sworn in Nov. 18
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be introduced at a swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 18, the premier's office announced Wednesday.
-
-
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Winnipeg
-
Snow clearing costs already piling up at Winnipeg City Hall
Finance officials at Winnipeg City Hall are hoping mother nature is kind this winter, as the snow budget is already being pushed over its limit.
-
'It is very scary': Advocates urge Manitobans to test homes for radon
Health advocates are warning Manitobans about an odorless, colourless killer that could be lurking in your home.
-
Family of Bombers QB Zach Collaros finds balance between football and home life
Nicole Collaros switches on the Zoom chat, apologizing that husband Zach might join in late.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior charged with sexual assaults of Canadian immigrant
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
-
'A serious challenge': Calgary Chamber of Commerce wary of Trump's second presidency
Calgary's business leaders say Donald Trump winning the U.S. election means a big challenge in the days ahead.
-
Calgary Stampede reveals official 2025 poster
The Calgary Stampede 2025 poster embodies the spirit and resilience that defines the event, officials said Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
McDavid returns to Oilers lineup against Golden Knights
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is playing against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night.
-
Company to pay $200K in connection with death of worker at Tofield arena
A recreational sporting facility equipment supplier has been sentenced for a workplace fatality in 2022.
-
New library app brings high-demand Audible content to Edmonton
The Edmonton Public Library has launched a new app which will deliver more audio content to Edmontonians than ever before.
Regina
-
Canada Post suspends deliveries in Regina after first blast of winter
Canada Post has issued a "red delivery alert" for Regina due to inclement weather and freezing rain.
-
Icy conditions reported on highways as southern Sask. gets first taste of winter weather
Rain followed by snow overnight in Regina and many parts of southern Saskatchewan is making for an icy commute Wednesday morning for some drivers.
-
'Confidence across the board': Riders' morale high heading into West Final
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are riding the high of a Western Semi-Final victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday and have carried it into practice this week as they prepare to face Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan residents brace for potential trade impacts from U.S. election
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
-
Saskatchewan health officials warn of typhoid fever exposure at pizza restaurant
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate: Cynthia Block
Even after spending the past eight years on city council representing Ward 6, Cynthia Block has greater ambitions for rapidly growing and changing Saskatoon.