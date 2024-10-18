Montreal announces almost 900 new units of social and affordable housing units through non-profit collaboration

Montreal should soon house some 900 households in new off-market housing units.

The federal, provincial and municipal governments dished out a total of $340 million to support the development of 893 social and affordable housing units through 10 community organizations.

Of those, 583 will be eligible for a rental subsidy that sets rent at 25 per cent of household income. All units will be rent controlled to ensure units remain affordable with slower rent increases than the private market.

“While Montreal is going through a housing crisis, which is directly linked to the homelessness crisis, these projects will alleviate the desperate needs faced by our vulnerable population,” said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante in a news release.

“Thanks to these projects, more than 1,000 people will be safe from the streets and able to live in safe, dignified conditions.”

According to the housing ministry, 183 of the announced units already have tenants, and more than 40 per cent should be ready to have people move in by the end of the year.

The project was done in collaboration with Bâtir son quartier, a non-profit organization that coordinates community and social housing projects.

Edith Cyr, head of the organization, said the move shows how community housing can respond to the needs of Montrealers through diverse projects. The organizations that benefit from new funding include cooperatives, new resources for people experiencing homelessness, housing for families, seniors, and low-income women.

“All these projects make it possible to find affordable, long-term housing in a supportive, inclusive environment,” she said.

Bâtir son quartier partnered with Habitation Héritage de Pointe Saint-Charles, Coopérative d'habitation de la Pointe Amicale, Résidence LoReli, Coopérative d'habitation le Trapèze, Espace la Traversée-Soeurs-de-Sainte-Anne, Coopérative d'habitation Laurentienne, Loge-Accès OSHA phase 7, Maison Glaneuses, and the Mission Old Brewery.