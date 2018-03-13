

CTV Montreal





Quebec's environmental minister met with the mayor of Montreal and the mayor of Saint Lambert to deal with the suburb's complaints about weekend noise coming from the city.

For years residents of the off-island community have found the noise coming from concerts and races held at Jean Drapeau Park to be unbearable.

Following the meeting Isabelle Melancon, Valerie Plante, and Pierre Brodeur announced they were creating a group to find a solution to the noise problem.

According to a statement from the city of Montreal both parties agreed to continue working on both short and long term solutions and will be looking at technology to reduce sound crossing the river.

The number of complaints escalated about ten years ago when the number of weekend concerts taking place on the island park increased.

According to Brodeur, Saint Lambert has already spent over a million dollars in court fees to try and stop concerts like Osheaga and Heavy MTL from holding their events at Jean Drapeau Park, which is currently undergoing renovations.

The new amphitheatre will face the south shore, increasing the potential for more noise to carry over the water.

While work is taking place concerts and festivals were moved to the Gilles Villeneuve racetrack, which is closer to Saint Lambert.