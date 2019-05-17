Featured Video
Montreal anarchist group vandalizes Queen Victoria, Sir John A. MacDonald statues
Statues of Queen Victoria and Sir John A. MacDonald were vandalized.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 8:54PM EDT
Two statues downtown have been vandalized again.
A group calling itself the Montreal May Anarchists targeted the statue of Queen Victoria at McGill University and the statue of Sir John A. MacDonald at Place du Canada.
The group says the statues represent colonialism and racism and are demanding they be removed.
Latest Montreal News
- 'Save our Schools' chant parents and student in St-Leonard protest
- Residents on flooded Ile Bizard street say they've been left behind
- Our top stories this week: Measles outbreak, Mafia crackdown, Lottery winners
- Florida police arrest 28-year-old man they say killed Quebec couple last March
- Food recall on salmon strips sold in Quebec and Ontario