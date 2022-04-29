Montreal Alouettes unveil new helmet for 2022 season

Montreal Alouettes fans got a first glimpse at the team's new headgear this week as the CFL season looms.

The new Alouettes helmet includes the logo on both sides for greater visibility and is the first alteration of the revamped logo and uniform that was released in 2019.

The team marches onto the gridiron May 28 to start the season in Hamilton against the Tiger-Cats, and Montreal's first home game is June 3 against the Ottawa REDBLACKs.