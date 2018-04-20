

CTV Montreal





Just months after the administration of Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante cited $358 million deficit as a reason for tax hikes, the city is now saying it posted a $139.5 million surplus in 2017.

On Friday, officials said the surplus was the result of unexpected revenues such as government injections and a booming real estate market.

Days after taking office, Plante had said the deficit had come as a surprise and blamed excess spending on the part of her predecessor, Denis Coderre.

Lionel Perez, interim leader of city hall opposition party Ensemble Montreal, said Plante had been looking at the city’s wish list instead of actual spending when coming up with that $358 million figure.

“She has to own up to it, she has to explain why she intentionally misled the population, or maybe she didn’t understand the concepts,” he said. “Either way, she owes an apology to Montrealers.”

In January, Plante’s administration announced an average tax hike of 3.3 per cent, higher than the inflation rate of 2.1 per cent. During the campaign, Plante had promised not to raise property taxes higher than the inflation rate. At the time of the budget, Plante said she had not broken her promise, saying the reason the hikes exceeded the inflation rate was because of a raise in the water tax.

“Today, we see she had the room to maneuver, the financial margin not to have to increase taxes, yet she did it regardless,” said Perez.

City officials defended the water tax hike, saying the money was needed to invest into crumbling water mains and pipes.

They said some of the surplus money will be spent on balancing the 2018 budget and creating a $35 million reserve for snow removal.