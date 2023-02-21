Montembeault makes 37 saves as Canadiens stun Devils 5-2

Montreal Canadiens' Mike Matheson (8) celebrates after scoring an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Canadiens won 5-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Montreal Canadiens' Mike Matheson (8) celebrates after scoring an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Canadiens won 5-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report

The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon