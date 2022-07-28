Monkeypox cases plateauing in Montreal, but people should stay vigilant

The number of monkeypox cases in Montreal is steadying, according to public health officials.

However, with 299 cases in the city since the start of May, people are still being urged to remain cautious.

Thursday, Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin confirmed six people have been hospitalized for the viral disease.

She is urging anyone at risk of contracting or spreading the virus to get vaccinated.

This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern, with more than 70 countries affected.

As of Wednesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reported 346 cases in Quebec.

Drouin notes 13,250 vaccinations have already been administered so far in the Montreal area.

In addition, a mobile clinic is being set up on Sainte-Catherine-Street to better reach at-risk communities.

Monkeypox often presents as a flu-like infection with a rash spread through close personal contact with symptomatic people.

In Canada, monkeypox has been predominantly noted among men who have reported same-sex sexual contact.

However, health officials stress that anyone can become infected and transmit the virus, and it is not related to sexuality at all.