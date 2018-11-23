

CTV Montreal





Police are looking for the people who smashed a window and threw two Molotov cocktails into a store in Westmount Friday morning.

The attack happened at 2:30 a.m. at a shipping and delivery store on Ste. Catherine St. near Greene Ave.

Witnesses saw two people break a window then throw a pair of firebombs inside, before running away to the west.

Montreal police officers were the first to arrive and they managed to put out the flames using fire extinguishers from their patrol car.

Damage caused by the firebombs was very minor, although the broken window will need to be replaced.

Police then interviewed witnesses and will likely look at surveillance cameras too in an attempt to identify the suspects.