Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
The news leaked a day early, but Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility will be created in Montreal, helping ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines.
"Our government promised to strengthen our capacity" for producing vaccines "here in Canada," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an announcement at McGill University in Montreal.
Canada has a now-infamous trajectory over the last few decades of building up top-notch vaccine research but dismantling its domestic capacity to actually produce vaccines, leaving it dependent on vaccine facilities in other countries.
The facility will employ 200 to 300 people and will be able to produce up to 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per year, Trudeau said.
But it will also ultimately be able to do research and hopefully produce other kinds of vaccines or treatment based on the same mRNA technology, or messenger RNA, that was first used in the COVID-19 vaccines, he said.
"It also will have a significant impact in the research that they're doing on a range of illnesses. We talked about Alzheimer's, we talk about cancers, we talk about the range of things that messenger RNA is able to deliver to keep Canadians and people around the world healthy," said Trudeau.
"And Canada, that has long been leaders in research around mRNA, will now be also leaders in delivering mRNA to Canadians and to the world."
Moderna's founder and board chair has deep ties to Montreal, where his family fled after escaping Lebanon's civil war. He attended Loyola College and McGill before going to M.I.T. in Boston.
Moderna, which was founded in 2010, is still based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel joined Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault for the announcement, saying that Moderna's path over the past two years has been a dramatic one, as it raced to get its mRNA vaccine developed and approved for the first time.
"People forget Moderna was losing money in 2020," he said. "We didn't have the financial straps to get this industrial machine going. And Canada was one of only a few, a couple, countries here to help," by putting in one of the first pre-orders for the vaccine and sending much-needed cash, he said.
Now, with mRNA vaccines tested, approved and widely in use -- Moderna and Pfizer both use the technology -- for "the first time in the history of medicine, we have an information molecule," Bancel said.
"And that changes everything. Iit's like adding a blockbuster to Netflix. It is a change of paradigm."
Moderna has also signed a collaboration agreement with McGill, allowing it to draw on the university's scientists while sharing the pharmaceutical's proprietary information with them.
FACILITY TO CEMENT QUEBEC AS BIOTECH HUB: PREMIER
Quebec is also pinning high hopes on the new facility, but in a slightly different way.
Legault joked about how he and Ontario Premier Doug Ford knew their provinces were both in the running to host the new facility.
"What a beautiful day," said Legault, laughing.
"It gives me great pleasure to say that Quebec won the battle," he said. "It won't be in Ontario, it'll be in Quebec, Doug, so a beautiful victory."
On a more serious note, he said that Quebec has already accumulated many pharmaceutical and biotech companies to set up offices here -- 700 companies, he said, employing 36,000 people -- and that he hopes the arrival of a giant like Moderna will help crystallize the province's place as a hub for the field.
"With Moderna, we are adding a major player who will help structure our cluster," he said.
The provincial minister of economy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, said it took "several months of effort" to convince Moderna to pick Quebec as the spot for the new factory.
BOLSTERING 'HIGH PROFIT MARGINS,' INEQUALITY, CRITICS SAY
Not everyone is celebrating the announcement, however. The nonprofit the Council of Canadians says all Canadians should be pushing back against the government putting its efforts into high-profit, private vaccine production that has helped cut off access to vaccines for millions in less wealthy countries.
The facility may expand vaccine access for Canadians in the future, but "our governments should not be pumping money into companies that have consistently prioritized their own profits at the expense of global public health," wrote the Council of Canadians in a statement.
"Rather than rolling out the red carpet for private vaccine producers, our leaders should be doing everything they can to increase publicly-owned domestic production capacity," says Christina Warner, the group's co-executive director.
The answer to Canada's hollowed-out domestic capacity is not to invite in major pharma companies like Moderna, argued Warner.
"Private pharmaceutical companies like Moderna have denied millions of people across the globe access to life-saving vaccines throughout the pandemic, thereby bolstering their own profits," she said.
The group pointed out that of 670 million vaccine doses it produced in 2021, Moderna delivered only two per cent to low-income countries.
Its sales to wealthier countries came with "huge profit margins," and it also opposed a World Trade Organization proposal to waive intellectual property rights on COVID vaccines and refused to share its mRNA technology with other countries.
ANOTHER VAX FACTORY ALREADY IN THE WORKS IN MONTREAL
This facility won't be the only one in Montreal. Canada announced much earlier in the pandemic that it would convert the Royalmount vaccine facility -- already in use for similar science by the National Research Council -- to allow it to mass-produce COVID-19 vaccines.
It wasn't clear which vaccines the site would produce or whether production had already begun. The National Research Council hasn't yet responded to a request for an update.
Canada struck two deals with vaccine companies related to that facility: Novavax, based in Maryland, and Precision NanoSystems, based in Vancouver.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Canadians report lengthy passport processing as interest in travel rebounds
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process thousands more applications over the past year.
Celine Dion postpones 'Courage World Tour' because of muscle spasms
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
Economy gains momentum with 1.1 per cent GDP growth in February, best month since March 2021
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
Climate cost to Canada could be trillions of dollars by 2100: report
A new report estimates the total cost of climate change to the Canadian economy at trillions of dollars by the end of the current century if global temperatures continue to rise unabated.
'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
Toronto
-
Gas prices at $2 per litre 'the new normal' in GTA this summer, analyst says
Greater Toronto Area gas prices are set to go up another two cents per litre tomorrow and at least one industry analyst says that he expects $2 per litre to be “the new normal” for drivers this summer.
-
Ontario logs 20 more COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizations
Ontario health officials have logged an additional 20 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as hospitalizations related to the disease rose slightly from the day before.
-
Ontario election campaign approaches after Tories table budget-as-platform
Ontario's election campaign has all but begun now that the Progressive Conservative government has adjourned the legislature following the tabling of their latest budget.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Yarmouth County man charged with murder in fatal house fire
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County last month.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in new cases
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, but an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, in its weekly report Thursday.
London
-
London, Ont. to Asia: LPS lay charges after child porn investigation
London, Ont. police have charged a city man with 16 counts of child pornography-related offences after an 11-month investigation.
-
TVDSB claims violence hasn’t increased at Saunders amidst student concerns over fights, bullying
After numerous reports of violent incidents at Saunders Secondary School, some students have expressed concerns about feeling unsafe on school grounds.
-
Double Strike! Father and son bowl perfect games
A father and son from St. Thomas, Ont, are perfect in 10-pin bowling.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police charge teen with stunt driving
Sault police say they nabbed a 17-year-old going over the speed limit by 55 km/h Thursday morning.
-
U.S. man arrested in killing of girl, 11, nearly 34 years after her death
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man in the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Massachusetts, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
-
'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Calgary
-
Cavalry FC look to right ship in home opener against defending champs
Cavalry FC is set to take on the defending Canadian Premier League champions Pacific FC at ATCO Field Sunday afternoon.
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to terrorism charges
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to two terrorism-related charges after travelling to fight with the Islamic State in Syria in 2013.
-
15-year-old girl dies in rollover on Hwy. 501
A 15-year-old girl is dead following a single vehicle rollover on Highway 501 and Range Road 225 Thursday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Police seeking tips on 17 suspicious fires in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service continues to investigate 17 suspicious fires in the city, and they're hoping the public can help them identify the people responsible.
-
Ontario logs 20 more COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizations
Ontario health officials have logged an additional 20 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as hospitalizations related to the disease rose slightly from the day before.
-
Guelph residents charged with defrauding Ontario Works
Four Guelph residents have been charged with defrauding Ontario Works of nearly $93,000.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: Muslim worshippers targeted by aggressive driver in Surrey, B.C.
Members of the Muslim community in Surrey, B.C., are on edge after a group of worshippers leaving a local mosque were targeted by an aggressive driver.
-
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
-
B.C. offers rights advisers for mentally ill patients who are involuntarily detained
British Columbia has introduced legislation that would allow people to get independent advice about their rights after they've been involuntarily detained for treatment of a severe mental health disorder.
Edmonton
-
Family, friends to gather for teen stabbed outside Edmonton high school
Family and friends are planning a vigil Friday night for a 16-year-old boy who died after being attacked while waiting for a bus outside an Edmonton high school.
-
Oilers close out regular season against Canucks Friday night
Though their playoff hopes have been dashed, the Vancouver Canucks still have something to play for in their season finale at Edmonton on Friday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Nice weather to end April
Average temperatures prevail for the next few days.
Windsor
-
Windsor man charged with arson after Sandwich Street fire
Windsor police have charged a 29-year-old man with arson related to a fire on Sandwich Street.
-
Windsor biker heading to Ottawa for Rolling Thunder rally
A biker from Windsor is heading to Ottawa Friday morning to join the Rolling Thunder rally.
-
Second shift at Windsor Assembly Plant extended to end of year
The second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant has been extended to the end of the year, according to the local workers' union.
Regina
-
Hidden camera incident brought to light in Legislature
Details have come to light about a surveillance operation that took place in the Saskatchewan legislative building two decades ago.
-
Canadians report lengthy passport processing as interest in travel rebounds
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process thousands more applications over the past year.
-
'The job I've always wanted': Riders new play-by-play voice Michael Ball excited for opportunity
A new but familiar voice will be calling Saskatchewan Roughriders football games on the radio this season.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
-
Firefighters battle fire in four-storey residential building in Ottawa's east end
Firefighters responded to 911 calls at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday reporting a fire in a four-storey building on Ogilvie Road, between Palmerston Drive and Cadboro Road.
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
'Brian's a hero': Saskatoon runner rescues man struggling in river
A Saskatoon man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a person from the South Saskatchewan River Wednesday afternoon.
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'
The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
-
Downtown YXE sees benefit to potential downtown grocery store
Brent Penner says it was "great news" when he first heard the reports of the possibility of Pitchfork Market + Kitchen going in at Midtown Plaza.