

Amy Luft, CTV News Montreal





Mitsubishi Aircraft is creating up to 250 jobs in the Montreal area.

It's hiring a team to help in the production of its next-generation space jet plane, set be launched in 2023. The office will be located in the Boisbriand area.

Premier François Legault made the announcement Thursday in Montreal with Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon and Mitsubishi representatives.

"We have great respect for the achievements and capabilities in Quebec and are excited to be here," said Hisakazu Mizutani, president of the Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, in a statement.

Quebec is granting a $12-million loan for the centre.

The SpaceJet centre will initially employ 100 people, then increase to 250.

"This is an exciting moment for the company," said Jean-David Scott, vice president of the SpaceJet Montreal Centre. "I am proud to be a part of the team that is focused on the future of regional aviation and bringing opportunities to the region."

The company will hold a recruitment fair on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Montreal Grandé (1862 le Ber Street).



