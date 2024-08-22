MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Missing teen found safe, Montreal police say

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Montreal police say a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing for more than a week has been found.

    The teen was found "safe and sound" by officers working for the metro unit, police announced on Friday.

    This article has been updated to remove details about the boy's identity since he is no longer missing.

