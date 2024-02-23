Quebec police arrest 3 people as they begin major crackdown on organized crime
A man with links to organized crime who was reported missing from Quebec's Saguenay region was found alive but mutilated in Montreal in what appears to be part of a rise in violence in the provincial capital between drug traffickers and the Hells Angels.
The 28-year-old man was found Thursday at around 2 a.m. in Rosemont with a missing toe and a missing finger, a source confirmed to CTV News.
The man, who is known to police and has links to the outlaw biker gang, was also allegedly beaten and whipped, and found covered in bruises. He sought help from a passerby, who brought him to hospital.
Quebec provincial police had issued a missing person report on Wednesday, saying in a news release that they had feared for his safety.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) believe he was kidnapped and tortured before being released in Montreal, and that the case is linked to an ongoing war between drug traffickers and the outlaw biker group.
At a press conference Friday, the SQ announced it is teaming up with other police forces, including Montreal police, to crack down on an escalating turf war following a rash of violence in Quebec City, including kidnappings, arsons, shootings, and other violent crimes.
Police said they arrested on Friday two men aged 22 and 38, and a 37-year-old woman in connection with events that took place in Saint-Malachie, Que. According to Noovo Info, two men with ties to the Hells Angels were allegedly kidnapped and tortured in a home by men linked to Dave Turmel, an organized crime boss who has fled to Europe.
One of the men who was kidnapped killed one of his captors after hours of being tortured and managed to escape. The conflict is linked to drug trafficking.
About 100 officers from various units of the SQ were deployed Friday to quell the violence and more arrests are expected in the coming days.
In recent days, videos have circulated online showing tortured individuals. "These events obviously affect people who are very targeted, who are directly linked to organized crime or to people involved in the sale of narcotics," Lt. Benoit Richard, an SQ spokesperson, told reporters.
The SQ is collaborating with local police services in Quebec, Lévis, and Saguenay in their investigation.
"The message is clear, we are going to attack all these people who commit these crimes and we are going to bring them before the courts," Richard said. "We will not stop until we have put an end to the violent events we are currently seeing."
Quebec Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel said in a statement on Friday that Friday's operation sends "a clear message to criminals that we are sparing no effort to ensure public safety."
With files from Noovo Info
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
Royal Canadian Legion shuts down GTA branch due to 'overt' association with biker gangs
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
Scientists unveil 240-million-year-old 'dragon' fossil
Newly-discovered fossils have allowed scientists to reveal a 240-million-year-old “dragon” in its entirety for the first ever time, National Museums Scotland said in a statement on Friday.
86,000 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles recalled in Canada over fire risk
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?
Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.
A former funeral home owner has been arrested after a corpse lay in a hearse for 2 years
A former funeral home owner accused of hiding a woman's corpse in the back of a hearse for two years and hoarding the cremated remains of at least 30 people has been arrested, authorities said.
From salmonella-contaminated foods to birth control pills: Here are this week's recalls in Canada
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Russian ambassador to Canada calls new sanctions 'meaningless'
Russia's ambassador to Canada is calling new sanctions by the Canadian government 'meaningless, just like all previous measures of this kind.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Weather whiplash:' Toronto could could see some of its coldest temperatures so far this winter
Toronto residents can expect 'weather whiplash' over the next few days as the temperatures quickly return to freezing.
-
Royal Canadian Legion shuts down GTA branch due to 'overt' association with biker gangs
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
-
Senior with dementia loses $600K to repeated grandparent scams
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
Atlantic
-
Multiple youths arrested after high school fight: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police responded to a high school in the city Friday afternoon “in relation to a disturbance.”
-
N.S. man wanted for assault, forcible confinement
The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 34-year-old man wanted on numerous charges, including assault and forcible confinement.
-
Task force recommends creation of independent N.S. energy operator
The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is recommending the creation of an independent energy operator to oversee new infrastructure.
London
-
Criminal investigation ongoing after 91-year-old woman dies at Strathroy, Ont. long-term facility
CTV News London is learning more details about a 'sudden death' investigation at a Strathroy long-term care facility after a woman died on Thursday.
-
Eastbound Highway 401 near London, Ont. reopens following single-vehicle crash
Drivers had to pack their patience after a single-vehicle collision closed Highway 401 eastbound south of London Friday morning.
-
OPP clear area in Elgin County following police investigation
Police resources have cleared an area in the Municipality of West Elgin Friday morning following a police investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
-
Sudbury police warn of email scam involving red light camera tickets
Fraudsters have been trying to take advantage of a new way to scam people out of money: automatic tickets issued when someone runs a red light.
Calgary
-
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26.
-
'It's really sad': Lynx Air passengers in Calgary react to news airline is ceasing operations
Calgary travellers who booked flights with Lynx Air were forced to make new plans and call their credit card providers for refunds following news of the airline ceasing operations.
-
Arizona Coyotes move to terminate former Flame Adam Ruzicka's contract after social media video surfaces
The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
Teenager and man arrested after weapon seized at Fairview Park mall
A teenager and a man from Kitchener are facing charges after police were called to the Fairview Park mall Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Burnaby homicide: IHIT
A Delta man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder five months after a homicide in Burnaby, investigators announced Friday.
-
Going away for spring break? Here's what B.C.'s Health Ministry says about measles warnings
B.C. residents heading out of town for spring break next month are being urged to confirm their measles vaccination status as outbreaks of the disease are being reported in other parts of the world.
-
Man allegedly tried luring child to Richmond, B.C., park using Snapchat, RCMP say
Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly tried luring a child to a Richmond, B.C., park using Snapchat – and investigators believe he may have been in contact with other minors.
Edmonton
-
Pride crosswalks, non-government flags banned in Alberta town after community vote
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
Stettler man facing child pornography charges: ALERT
A 36-year-old Stettler man has been arrested and is facing several child pornography charges.
-
Red Deer RCMP seek help finding missing teen girl
Police in Red Deer are asking for help finding a teenage girl missing since Feb. 12.
Windsor
-
Guns and over-capacity magazines seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized several guns and over-capacity magazines at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
-
Suspect sought in attempted fraud at local bank
Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted fraud at a local bank.
-
51 traffic-related charges handed out by Windsor police
Windsor police were cracking down on drivers in the city on Thursday.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers suspending extracurricular activities for one day as job action continues
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says all extracurricular activities will be paused across the province on Monday for its latest job action as teachers remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
-
Regina man wins $250,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Regina man who won $250,000 in a Lotto Max draw said he and his wife have been dreaming of a lottery win for years.
-
Sask. company fined $50,000 after worker knocked to ground by bull
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $50,000 after a worker was seriously injured when they were charged and knocked to the ground by a bull.
Ottawa
-
'A rite of spring': Iconic Dairy Queen location on Merivale Road closes
Dairy Queen has confirmed its location on Merivale Road has permanently closed.
-
OPP investigating suspicious death in Township of Alfred-Plantagenet
Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, around 65 km away from Ottawa.
-
Kingston man facing sexual assault charges after allegedly following 3 women in 3 separate incidents
Police in Kingston are currently investigating three separate incidents where a 27-year-old man allegedly followed 3 different women.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers suspending extracurricular activities for one day as job action continues
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says all extracurricular activities will be paused across the province on Monday for its latest job action as teachers remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
-
Neighbour heard 'strange sounds' before Saskatoon boys, 12 and 13, arrested for homicide
A recent homicide in Saskatoon has drawn considerable attention with two boys aged 12 and 13 being arrested and charged with manslaughter.
-