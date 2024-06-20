MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Missing man found deceased, Laval police

    Laval police
    Laval police (SPL) said that the elderly man who was reported missing on Tuesday has been located. He was found deceased.

    Details about the man have been removed from this article.

