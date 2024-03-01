MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Missing man, 65, found safe: Montreal police

    A Montreal police (SPVM) van pictured on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) A Montreal police (SPVM) van pictured on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
    A missing 65-year-old man sought by Montreal police on Friday has been found safe. 

    Authorities feared for his safety because he required medication. 

    The man was discovered around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the Ville-Marie borough. 

