Missing Kahnawake man's body found lifeless near highway

The lifeless body of a man reported missing on Montreal's South Shore was found on Tuesday.

Tekanatoken Lahache, 27, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Châteauguay, the neighbouring municipality to his home community of Kahnawake.

A search party was organized on Tuesday to look for Lahache, and his body was found in a wooded area near Highway 138 in Kahnawake, a news release from the Kahnawake Peacekeepers said.

"The events that led to Mr. Lahache's passing are still being investigated, and the cause of death has yet to be determined," the release said.