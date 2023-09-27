Missing girl, 17, from Huberdeau last seen on a bus leaving for Saint-Jerome

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a teenager from Huberdeau, Que. who's gone missing.

Maygane Lafleur, 17 was last seen on Tuesday leaving on a bus headed to Saint-Jerome. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say her family has reason to fear for her health and safety.

Lafler is five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 152 pounds. She has brown hair and brown-green eyes and a number of tattoos.

The first, is a tattoo of the number "1977" on her right elbow. One on the front of her left arm reads "never give up" and another of a butterfly and dollar signs are tattooed on the inside of her left wrist.

Anyone who has seen the 17-year-old is asked to call 911, or they can place a confidential call to the SQ info-line at 1-800-659-4264.