

The Canadian Press





The Royal Canadian Air Force says the body of a pilot has been found amid plane wreckage in dense forest in northwestern Quebec.

The air force says it located the missing Beechcraft Bonanza airplane around 7 p.m. Friday in Quebec's Val d'Or region, about 525 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The aircraft was reported overdue July 29. It was travelling from Oshkosh, Wis., to Danbury, Conn., but the pilot had to divert north to avoid a storm.

Capt. Trevor Reid says the air force, provincial police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating.

The plane was last tracked on radar flying over a region north of Senneterre, Que., about 530 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The air force did not identify the pilot.