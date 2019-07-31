Featured Video
Search in Abitibi-Temiscamingue for missing plane
A Beechcraft Bonanza, similar to the one seen here, went missing Monday in western Quebec.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:22PM EDT
A small plane that took off Monday afternoon from an airport in Wisconsin is missing in western Quebec.
The Canadian Armed Forces is trying to find the single-engine plane, a Beechcraft V-35-B Bonanza, that was last spotted in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region.
The flight-tracking website flightradar24 indicates that the aircraft took off Monday at 14:55 local time from the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, northwest of Milwaukee, then flew northeast to Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, passed between Malartic and Val d'Or, and flew north of Senneterre before looping northwest.
Since then, the status of flight N-3804-X remains unknown.
