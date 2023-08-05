Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating 17-year-old Joy Kiza, who has been missing since Wednesday.

Kiza was last seen Aug. 2 around 1 p.m. at her home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

She is Black, 5'8", weighs 180 lbs, and has dark brown eyes and hair. She speaks English.

Anyone with information on Kiza's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.