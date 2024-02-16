Missing 15-year-old boy found safe in Montreal: police
Quebec provincial police say a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing on Feb. 14 has been located.
The Sûreté du Québec said Tuesday that the teen was found "in good health" in Montreal and thanked the public for their assistance.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Divers find body in Texas river of Audrii Cunningham, 11-year-old girl missing since last week
Divers have recovered the body of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham from a Texas river days after the girl went missing, and authorities are preparing to file a murder charge against a friend of her father who lived on her family’s property, a sheriff said Tuesday afternoon.
More answers needed on speeding Toronto police cars: city councillors
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to 'get to the bottom of' how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
WATCH Driver ejected into the air after vehicle rolls over during police chase in U.S.
Ohio police say a driver and a one-year-old passenger survived following a vehicle rollover during a police chase.
NATO secretary-general expects Canada to give timeline to meet defence spending target
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
String of drug-related deaths prompts police warning in N.L.
The two police forces in Newfoundland and Labrador have both issued public warnings about increased availability of dangerous drugs following overdose deaths in the province.
Teens charged in shooting at B.C. home of Hardeep Nijjar associate
Two teenagers have been charged in a shooting that reportedly struck the home of a Hardeep Singh Nijjar associate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Father of 4 killed at Toronto bus stop one of two people 'shot indiscriminately': police
A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in one of two seemingly random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.
-
More answers needed on speeding Toronto police cars: city councillors
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to 'get to the bottom of' how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
-
'We just can’t wait': After rash of drug overdoses, Belleville, Ont. vows to open new community hub with or without province's help
The mayor of Belleville says that if the province won’t help, it’ll have to find a way to tackle its growing drug and homelessness problem itself.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Third person charged in connection with the death of a woman in Cape Breton: N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP says a third person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton.
-
43-year-old man died after being struck by equipment at Halifax Shipyard: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
London
-
Double fatal crash closes highway near Lucknow
Two people have died following a crash east of Lucknow, Ont.
-
'Late for work': Brampton driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A Brampton resident is facing a slew of charges after Middlesex County OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 because they were 'late for work.'
-
High levels of carbon monoxide send 4 people to hospital
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the London Fire Department responded to the 400-block of Simcoe Street in London, Ont. Upon arrival, the fire department noticed high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) within the building.
Northern Ontario
-
IAMGOLD updates Sudbury audience on ‘massive’ CôtéGold mine project
Renaud Adams, president and CEO of IAMGOLD, was in Sudbury on Tuesday to speak at a chamber of commerce luncheon and give an update on the CôtéGold mining project.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
-
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Calgary
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination rates
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
-
Police searching for Lakeview bank robbery suspect
Calgary police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in Lakeview over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
-
Three people displaced after fire at Kitchener affordable housing complex
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
Waterloo startup develops smart glasses that act as brain fitness tracker
It’s often said the eyes are the window to the soul, but for a Waterloo-based startup, the eyes are the window to your brain.
Vancouver
-
Alleged 'defective work' on Granville Street Bridge 'does not pose an immediate risk to the public,' Vancouver says
The City of Vancouver is trying to reassure the public that the Granville Street Bridge is safe, despite recently filing a lawsuit against a trio of contractors that suggests the opposite.
-
31 dogs in SPCA care after cruelty investigation
One dog had to be euthanized and dozens of others are suffering after being surrendered by a breeder during an animal cruelty investigation, according to the BC SPCA
-
Surrey's Arshdeep Bains might make Canucks debut Tuesday
Arshdeep Bains is ready to make his debut with the Vancouver Canucks, hoping it happens Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
Edmonton
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
-
Education, health care among 'range of issues' UCP government asked to address in upcoming Alberta budget
The head of the association representing 46,000 teachers in Alberta is calling on the province to help with growing classroom sizes and inflation.
Windsor
-
Retail theft suspects sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are looking for two suspects in outstanding retail thefts in the city.
-
'It's nice to have an alarm so we feel safe': Multi-gas alarm distribution begins in Wheatley
Nearly two and a half years after the downtown Wheatley gas explosion, Wheatley residents are now able to claim a free multi-gas alarm as Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue officials deliver and distribute 1,000 devices across the small community.
-
Essex council to consider turning former Harrow High School into affordable housing
Despite four generations of his family having attended the former Harrow High School, Dennis Swarts is ready to see the land it sits on be put to better use.
Regina
-
Sask. court rejects bid to take doctor back to trial on sexual assault charges
A Regina doctor who faced accusations of misconduct will not be heading back to trial, after Saskatchewan's highest court rejected an appeal from the Crown.
-
Saskatchewan's first ultrasound technician program launches
The first provincial Diagnostic Medical Synography, also known as ultrasound, Advanced Diploma program has been launched in Yorkton.
-
Province says dropping carbon tax led to inflation decrease in Sask.
Saskatchewan's inflation rate has dropped by 0.8 per cent since December – a fact the province says confirms the effectiveness of its plan to stop collecting the carbon tax.
Ottawa
-
Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa: TSN 1200
A new professional sports team is coming to Ottawa, sources tell TSN 1200.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway facing uncertain future due to warm weather trends
As warm weather continues to hamper the skating season on the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway, enthusiasts are concerned about its future viability.
-
Inflation putting pressure on school breakfast program in Ottawa
The Ottawa Network for Education is among the organizations feeling the pinch of inflation.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Sask. baseball umpire remembered for sense of humour
The Saskatoon baseball community lost a member over the weekend — parent and umpire Heath Muggli has died.