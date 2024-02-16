MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Missing 15-year-old boy found safe in Montreal: police

    Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Quebec provincial police say a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing on Feb. 14 has been located.

    The Sûreté du Québec said Tuesday that the teen was found "in good health" in Montreal and thanked the public for their assistance.

