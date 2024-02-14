MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Minor arrested after high school student allegedly robbed at gunpoint at Metro station

    Lionel Groulx metro
    A teenager was arrested Wednesday morning after a minor was allegedly robbed at gunpoint at a Metro station in Saint-Henri.

    The incident happened Tuesday afternoon and the victim was a student at Westmount High School, according to a memo sent to parents that was obtained by CTV News.

    Montreal police confirmed the incident happened at the Lionel-Groulx Metro station at about 5:20 pm and the suspect was using an object that appeared to be a firearm. Investigators are still trying to determine whether or not the weapon was in fact a gun or a toy pistol.

    Police say the person under arrest was also a minor, who was released on a promise to appear in court.

    Westmount High School administration said an announcement to students would be made prior to classes being dismissed on Wednesday to be vigilant when taking the Metro. 

    With files from CTV News Montreal's Max Harrold

