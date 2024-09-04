Milliard wants 'profession of faith to Quebec' from PLQ leadership candidates
Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) leadership candidates who will be leaving their federal posts in the hopes of succeeding Dominique Anglade will have to make a "profession of faith to Quebec," believes prospect Charles Milliard, who says he "fears" that the provincial party will become a branch of its federal counterpart in Ottawa.
"I think the PLQ is an umbrella party that brings together all federal and provincial forces. I want us to be as inclusive as possible," he said at the Liberal caucus in Gatineau. "If there are people from the federal government running, I imagine they'll have to make a profession of faith towards Quebec."
When asked what he meant by a "profession of faith," Milliard said it includes being "extremely focused on the Quebec identity."
"Quebec identity is about valuing all the different cultures and communities in Quebec," he said. "It's about speaking to the French-speaking majority in a language that is very clear and that can also make Quebecers dream."
Former federal minister and former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, who is also a candidate in the PLQ leadership race, was noticeably absent from the caucus on Tuesday.
Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who was also not in Gatineau, has yet to reveal whether he intends to run.
For his part, Milliard reiterates that he plans to run in the 2026 election whether he wins or loses the leadership.
He has not yet decided which riding he wants to run in but says it will not be on the island of Montreal.
The aspiring Liberal leader has also ruled out Terrebonne, which became vacant after Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon stepped down.
Asked about his political position, he says he wanted to pursue "economic development in a significant and assertive way to finance social progress."
"I think I'm extreme centre, but if you want me to be more specific, I would say maybe centre-right," he said.
Another candidate, tax lawyer Marc Bélanger, was also present at the PLQ caucus.
When asked about his lack of notoriety, he says he's up for the challenge.
"I think my candidacy is certainly serious, given my economic background and my involvement," he said. "I've been involved in politics for over 20 years...and I can guarantee you that there are things I'm going to do to raise my profile and make myself known to the public."
Heavily questioned by journalists in Gatineau, Frédéric Beauchemin, Liberal MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, refused to say whether he would run, even though everything points in that direction.
He says he has been thinking about it for several months.
"My priority is to represent the citizens of Marguerite-Bourgeoys and ensure that the economic and financial files are well taken care of," he said. "If I launch my candidacy for the leadership race, it will be to work, obviously, to win that leadership race."
Pre-session caucus
PLQ members are meeting for a pre-sessional caucus in Gatineau from Sept. 3 to 5.
This is an opportunity for elected officials to prepare the ideas they wish to put forward during the next parliamentary session at the National Assembly.
The Liberals say they intend to keep up the pressure on François Legault's government, particularly when it comes to public finances.
The latest budget forecasts a deficit of $11 billion.
Although the leadership race is beginning to generate some interest, it could monopolize a lot of media space to the detriment of elected Liberals wanting to put their issues forward.
There are already numerous challenges facing the next Liberal leader: the polls are not moving in their favour, support among Francophones is sparse, young people have deserted the party and they don't currently have support in the regions.
The race officially begins in January 2025 and the new Liberal leader is expected to be chosen in the summer.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 4, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
At least 4 killed, approximately 30 injured in school shooting, CNN sources say
At least four people are believed to have been killed and approximately 30 more were injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, according to law enforcement sources in the state. It’s unclear how many of the injuries are from gunshot wounds.
BREAKING Car strikes protesters during Winnipeg demonstration
A car has struck a group of protesters during a demonstration at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
DEVELOPING 1 dead after 'serious incidents' in downtown Vancouver
One person is dead and Vancouver police say one man has been arrested after a pair of "serious incidents" in the downtown core Wednesday morning.
Canadian researchers find signs of awareness in comatose patient, study says
Researchers in London, Ont., say they were able to detect awareness in a comatose patient with a brain injury -- a finding that could significantly impact patient care.
Ontario man told his EV needs $33K battery. Software update fixes the problem
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Man hit in the face with a hammer during Oakville home invasion: police
Police in Halton Region are investigating after an Oakville resident was hit in the face with a hammer during a home invasion.
Ottawa
-
'She was kind, she was brilliant': family, friends remember Ingleside, Ont. teen killed in bike crash
Charlotte Light was supposed to start high school this week. Instead her family and friends are gathering to mourn the loss of the 14-year-old, remembered for her love of family, faith and a passion for soccer, theatre and dance.
-
OC Transpo looking at 5 scenarios to address potential deficit as mayor calls for $140 million in funding
OC Transpo is looking at five scenarios to address a potential $130 million to $150 million deficit a year over the next five years, if the federal and provincial governments do not provide new funding to support the transit service.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police find human remains near Long Lake
Halifax Regional Police found human remains near Long Lake on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Five things to know heading into the fall season for the Maritimes
The Maritime provinces prepare to transition from summer to fall.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Car crash closes Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury
Sudbury police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
-
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
London, Ont. researchers develop tool to detect consciousness in ICU
Researchers at the Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University have developed a new tool at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to detect consciousness in patients who have suffered a severe brain injury.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer
A 59-year-old St. Thomas resident has been arrested following an incident with police officers.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Abdullah Haredo sentenced for fatal shooting of Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye. But he'll only spend two more years behind bars.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Construction contract for Cambridge Recreation Complex awarded to Waterloo company
Cambridge is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s long-awaited recreation complex.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Cyclist dead after Lakeshore collision
A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle on Morris Road in Lakeshore Township.
-
Windsor police welcome new paws to the squad
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has welcomed two new pups to the K9 Unit.
Barrie
-
Road extension in Barrie's south end to open ahead of schedule
The opening of a much-anticipated new road in Barrie that is expected to relieve traffic congestion in the city's south end is ahead of schedule.
-
Barrie police issue 25 tickets on first day of school in safety zones
Barrie police issued more than two dozen tickets on the first day of school Tuesday, targeting drivers in community safety zones.
-
Ont. man plans to pay off his mortgage with 1st big lottery win
Jeffrey McInnes plans to pay off his mortgage and get some home renovations done with his first big lottery win.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 1 dead after 'serious incidents' in downtown Vancouver
One person is dead and Vancouver police say one man has been arrested after a pair of "serious incidents" in the downtown core Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 1 dead after 'serious incidents' in downtown Vancouver
One person is dead and Vancouver police say one man has been arrested after a pair of "serious incidents" in the downtown core Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
B.C. police seek witnesses after man killed, another injured in crash
Mounties in northern British Columbia are looking for witnesses after a 35-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash last week.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Car strikes protesters during Winnipeg demonstration
A car has struck a group of protesters during a demonstration at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cummings, Bachman reach settlement over the Guess Who name with former bandmates
A long-running battle over the Guess Who name has come to an end.
-
Manitoba looking to add GPS trackers to garbage trucks
The Manitoba government is looking at increased monitoring and surveillance of garbage trucks and landfills.
Calgary
-
Alberta ordered by Health Canada to destroy COVID-19 vaccines
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.
-
Calgary no longer able to afford Green Line project following provincial scope change: mayor
The City of Calgary is no longer able to afford the cost of the CTrain Green Line project, following a “significant scope change” by the provincial government.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
Edmonton
-
'He is out to kill': Mother of teen injured in St. Albert drive-by shooting describes incident
The mother of one of three teens injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Albert over the weekend says she's grateful her daughter is alive.
-
Two people killed in small plane crash at Peace River airport
Two people were killed in a plane crash in northern Alberta on Tuesday.
-
Police training could cause traffic delays throughout week: EPS
Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Sheriffs began conducting vehicle training on city roads on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Sask. man charged after search reveals over 650 grams of illicit drugs
A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after RCMP found over 650 grams of illicit drugs during two search warrants on Aug. 29.
-
Sask. village loses hotel, post office and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
'SaskNuclear' established as subsidiary of SaskPower as province pursues SMRs
SaskPower has established a nuclear focused subsidiary to navigate the regulatory and licensing process of bringing nuclear power to the province.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. village loses hotel, post office and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
Saskatoon police seize kilos of meth and fentanyl
Two Saskatoon men face drug trafficking charges after police seized a sizeable stash of meth, fentanyl, cocaine and cash on Friday.
-
Sask. NDP promise to 'swing for the fences' for education with $2B funding announcement
The Saskatchewan NDP continues to roll out their pre-election campaign platform and on Tuesday leader Carla Beck promised an extra $2 billion for education.