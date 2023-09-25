Military drops sexual misconduct charge against Lt.-Gen. Steve Whelan

The military has dropped a charge related to alleged sexual misconduct against Lt.-Gen. Steve Whelan, who was removed from his job as head of military personnel in 2021 after the allegations were made.

Whelan was set to face a court martial this morning on two charges of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

One of those charges was related to what the military called an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

The military prosecution says that charge has been withdrawn.

Whelan has pleaded not guilty to a second charge, an allegation that he inappropriately changed a performance evaluation report for Warrant Officer Dana Mills in 2011.

The prosecution says the pair had a personal relationship that included "flirtatious email exchanges," and that their relationship changed while they were deployed together.