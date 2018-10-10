

The Canadian Press





Former governor general Michaelle Jean is showing no signs of withdrawing her candidacy for the top job at La Francophonie.

On Tuesday, the Canadian and Quebec governments announced they were pulling support for Jean to remain the head of the international organization of French-speaking nations, electing to support the "consensus" candidate instead.

Jean, who has held the top position since 2014, will be up against Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo when members choose a new secretary general later this week.

A spokesman for Jean today expressed surprise at the Canadian and Quebec governments decision to back Mushikiwabo.

Bertin Leblanc says consensus implies a debate and that begins Thursday, when heads of state and government gather for the International Organization of La Francophonie summit in Armenia.

Quebec premier-designate Francois Legault tweeted Tuesday that his government would not support Jean and would join what he called the "African consensus."

A spokesman for the federal minister responsible for la Francophonie, Melanie Joly, said in an email Tuesday that Canada was ready to "rally around the consensus."