Metro reports higher profits and sales in first quarter of 2023
Metro is posting several increases as it releases its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
The Quebec-based food and drugstore giant reports that compared to the same quarter last year, net earnings increased by 11.3 per cent to $231.1 million and on a per diluted share basis, the increase was 14.1 per cent to $0.97.
Adjusted net income was $237.6 million compared to $214.2 million a year earlier, while adjusted diluted net income per share was $1.00 compared to $0.88, increases of 10.9 per cent and 13.6 per cent respectively.
Metro's sales were $4.671 billion, up 8.2 per cent year-over-year. Same-store grocery sales were up 7.5 per cent and same-store pharmacy sales were up 7.7 per cent.
The company reports that its food basket experienced 10 per cent inflation, the same level as the previous quarter.
Metro president and CEO Eric La Flèche noted that the company's market share increased in the first quarter of 2023, which ended last month, despite a very competitive environment.
The board of directors is declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.3025 per share, a 10 per cent increase over last year's quarterly dividend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 24, 2023.
